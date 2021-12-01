Thalapathy Vijay, Director Atlee Likely to Collaborate For Their 4th Project: Reports

The combination of actor Thalapathy Vijay and director Atlee is considered one of the best as the duo has always delivered box office blockbusters. Now, they will be reuniting for the fourth time for a project, reports said. The duo previously worked together on three blockbuster films, including cop drama Theri, revenge thriller Mersal and sports drama Bigil. Now several reports suggest that Vijay and Atlee are planning to reunite for Thalapathy 68. However, there’s been no official statement.

Currently, Atlee and Vijay are busy finishing their respective projects. Atlee is currently helming a film starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actor Nayanthara. Vijay is currently shooting for director Nelson’s Beast. He will also start shooting for ‘Thalapathy 66’ directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Director Vetri Maaran and Magizh Thirumani have also announced their film with him.

Actor Vijay will make the official announcement of the collaboration with director Atlee once he moves on for ‘Thalapathy 67’. Once Vijay and Atlee wrap their respective projects, they are likely to team up for Thalapathy 68, which will be produced by their Bigil producers AGS Entertainment. While shooting for Bigil, both Vijay and Atlee had reportedly agreed to do one more film for AGS Entertainment.

Atlee is currently shooting for a Pan-Indian drama, starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film will reportedly be based on a bank robbery. SRK will be seen in a dual role in the film and will romance Nayanthara in the action thriller film which will have several famous stars from the South.

A few days ago, it was also reported that South star Thalapathy Vijay will appear in the film for a special cameo role.

