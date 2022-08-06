Thalapathy Vijay Fans Offer Free Food as Ajith Completes 30 Years in Film Industry

Tamil superstar Ajith recently completed 30 years in the film industry. Ajith made his debut with the 1993 Telugu film Prema Pusthakam and he has now become one of the most bankable stars in south industry. Ajith’s fans celebrated the occasion in various ways.

Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith both have a massive fan following across Tamil Nadu and their on-screen rivalry is well-known. The fans of Ajith and Vijay are also known rivals. However, on the occasion of Ajith completing 30 years in the industry, the fans of both the stars came together for a social cause. On August 3, both Ajith and Vijay fan groups served free food to the poor in Coimbatore to celebrate Ajith’s 30 years in the industry.

Filmmakers Vignesh Shivan and Adhik Ravichandran among other celebrities from the film industry also congratulated Ajith on this occasion.

Vignesh shared a series of photos of Ajith’s characters in various films. Along with the pictures, the filmmaker credited Ajith’s confidence in building a successful career. “Self-confidence, passion, compassion, humility, humbleness, perseverance, hard work, and dedication has made this man rule the hearts of people for 30 years now,” tweeted Shivan.

Thirty years of #ThanNambikkai self confidence, passion , compassion,humility,humbleness, perseverance,hard work & dedication has made this Man rule the hearts of people for 30 years now! To more years of sheer joy of jus watchin U😍 We pray & wish! ThankU Dear #AjithSir ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mA43hi1JKL — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) August 3, 2022

Ajith is now working with Vignesh Shivan for the upcoming film, which is tentatively titled AK 62. Lyca Productions has bankrolled the project. The soundtrack of the movie will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. More information about the movie will be revealed soon.

Adhik Ravichandran has also written a personal note to his “Ajith sir”. “My Ajith sir, my big inspiration. One of my favorite pictures of sir. Still, remember how many small stickers of sir…I used to have it on my door. Love you, sir,” he tweeted.

After the massive success of Valimai, Ajith is currently filming his upcoming film AK 61. The film is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. The movie features Manju Warrier as the female lead. The action adventure is expected to hit theatres by the end of this year or early 2023.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here