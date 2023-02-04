Thalapathy Vijay’s fans were in for a surprise on February 3. The title of his awaited film Thalapathy 67 was revealed to be Leo, with the tagline ‘Bloody Sweet’. It was unveiled by director Lokesh Kanagaraj on Twitter, with an edge-of-the-seat promo at 5 PM.

The promo shows Vijay absorbed in his work at a chocolate factory, while several jeeps are shown simultaneously treading on the hills. Viewers realise that the masked men in these jeeps are there to catch him. The promo ends with Vijay giving intense expressions, holding a sword dripping with chocolate and facing the jeeps. His chiselled body is one of the major highlights of this promo. The clip has garnered more than 1 crore views and counting.

Vijay’s fans were ecstatic after watching the promo. They showered compliments in their tweets. IMDb India wrote on Twitter, “Here to stay”.

Another social media user wrote on Twitter,” It’s BLOODY TASTY ”.

Besides this power-packed trailer with heart-throbbing visuals, there is another update related to this film which will escalate the excitement among fans a notch higher. Speculations are rife on social media that Leo is part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which also includes Karthi-led Kaithi and Vikram, headlined by Kamal Haasan. Both films were blockbusters at the box office and followers are expecting that Leo will be another smashing success to Lokesh’s tally. Apart from Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon will essay pivotal roles in Leo.

Prominent composer Anirudh Ravichander has composed the soundtrack for this film. Vijay’s fans are also waiting for Leo, as it marks the reunion of Vijay and Trisha after 14 years. They have previously teamed up for films like Ghilli (2004) and Kuruvi (2008). Backed by Seven Screen Studio, Leo will hit the cinema halls on October 19.

