Thalapathy Vijay Meets Fans and Makkal Iyakkam Members, Viral Videos Set Internet Ablaze

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s fame has unquestionably touched newer and greater heights in his illustrious career. The actor is loved by millions for his splendid acting prowess and excellent dialogue delivery. Besides being an unbridled force in the Kollywood industry, Thalapathy Vijay is also known for his various philanthropic works. The actor launched a social welfare organisation named Vijay Makkal Iyakkam in 2009 which is known to provide aid to the needy and poverty-stricken people.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Vijay used to meet with his fans regularly. However, the pandemic-induced lockdown period changed the trend for some time. Nevertheless, after a long gap, Vijay finally appeared before his fans and even interacted with the Makkal Iyakkam members on November 20 at his Panaiyur office in Chennai. Videos showing the lovely interaction have surfaced on various Twitter accounts, spreading like wildfire.

Vijay can be seen dressed in casuals, donning a simple white T-shirt and a pair of denim blue jeans. He is thronged by plenty of admirers, spotted shoving each other just to catch a glimpse of their favourite hero. Vijay did not seem to get annoyed by the overwhelming attention of the crowd. He waved at them, flashing a polite smile, even shaking hands with a few.

Vijay gave flying kisses to his enthusiastic admirers in a typical Ranjithame-fashion. Ranjithame is the latest hit song from his film Varisu. Other members of the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam organisation were also captured in one of the videos. They too waved at the crowd before allowing Vijay to enter his office premises.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay’s last film was director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Beast. The action-comedy also starred Pooja Hegde and left movie critics and fans unimpressed. The actor will next be seen in the big-budget film Varisu, alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

This Tamil-language drama flick is helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and is scheduled to hit the big screens next year on January 12. Vijay has also joined hands with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for Thalapthy 67.

