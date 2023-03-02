Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, titled Leo, went on floors last month. The shooting of the film has been moving at a brisk pace in Kashmir. Over 500 members are involved in the film. Vijay is back now in Chennai, as he was recently spotted at the airport. The clip of the actor leaving the airport is now making rounds on the internet. Vijay was seen dressed in a casual look, donning a white shirt and pants, paired with black shoes.

It is reported that Vijay has taken a week-long break from the shooting schedule and has returned home. The clip was shared by a fan page on Twitter. It shows Vijay leaving the airport quickly, while he is surrounded by the airport authorities.

On Wednesday (March 1), Vijay’s last release film Varisu clocked 50 days of theatrical run. It is also speculated that Vijay’s return to Chennai amid the shooting of Leo might also have a connection with the 50 days of Varisu’s completion since the actor might want to celebrate the achievement of his highest-grossing film with the team.

Thalapathy Vijay will resume his Kashmir schedule soon. It is said that the shooting will be wrapped up by the end of this month. Director-turned-actor Mysskin, who is also part of the film, has completed his portions in the film.

Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a monochrome picture of himself with Mysskin on social media. In the candid snap, they both can be seen indulging in a deep conversation on the sets. Lokesh penned a heartwarming message. The director expressed that he feels fortunate to have the opportunity to work with the Pisaasu director.

“My Dear Mysskin sir, A million thanks won’t suffice to express how grateful and fortunate I feel to have had the opportunity to work with you in such a close capacity. We had an absolute blast having you on sets Sir. I can never thank you enough but a million thanks!” Lokesh wrote along with the picture.

My Dear @DirectorMysskin sir,A million thanks won’t suffice to express how grateful and fortunate I feel to have had the opportunity to work with you in such close capacity. We had an absolute blast having you on sets Sir.I can never thank you enough but a million thanks ! #Leo pic.twitter.com/0UGHOlsegW— Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) March 1, 2023

Leo also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Nivin Pauly, and Keerthy Suresh in prominent roles. The film is slated to hit the cinemas on October 19 this year in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

