Thalapathy Vijay Pongal’s release Varisu has been ruling the box office. The film, which was released alongside Ajith’s Thunivu, has won the epic box office clash. On Monday, Sri, the producer of Varisu, revealed the latest box office figures for the movie. According to the post, the Varisu has earned over Rs 300 crore worldwide.

The production house shared a poster of Vijay with a Worldwide Rs 300 crore Gross Collection written on it. Sharing the poster the production house wrote, “Aatanayagan on duty mega-blockbuster Varisu officially enters the 300 Crores worldwide gross collection club now.”

See the post:

With the tweet, Varisu becomes Vijay’s second film to earn Rs 300 crore. Earlier, Vijay’s sports action film Bigil, directed by Atlee which came out in 2019, grossed around Rs 302 crore at the box office.

Varisu is a Tamil language action family drama film directed by Vamshi Paidipally who co-wrote it with Hari and Ashishor Solomon. The film features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, along with R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shaam playing the supporting roles.

The movie revolved around a billionaire, who helps his father protect the business and the family which is being targeted by a business rival.

However, Varisu marks Vijay’s 66th film in the lead role. The majority of the film’s schedule was shot in Chennai and Hyderabad, with a few schedules shot in Visakhapatnam, Bellary, and Ladakh. The music for the film is composed by Thaman S while the cinematography and editing were handled by Karthik Palani and Praveen K.L. respectively.

According to reports Varisu has already completed its theatrical run in Telugu, and now all is all set to stream on Amazon Prime from February 22. Moreover, it is also reported that Varisu will be streamed simultaneously in Tamil, Telegu, and Hindi as well, but an official announcement is yet to be released in this regard.

