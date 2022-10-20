Thalapathy Vijay-Starrer Varisu's First Song Will Be Out On Diwali

Following the success of Beast, the audience has high expectations from Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated Tamil film Varisu, which is touted to be one of the biggest releases of 2023. The makers of this Vamshi Paidipally directorial are eyeing a Pongal release for the family drama. While the first-look poster of Vijay from Varisu generated a lot of buzz on social media, an update related to the film has been making headlines of late.

We had previously reported that Varisu’s first song will be unveiled on the occasion of Diwali 2022. Now, the film’s composer, Thaman S, has finally confirmed the song’s release date at the pre-release event of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Prince. A video from the pre-release event recently went viral on the internet. At the event, Thaman S revealed that he is currently shooting the Varisu song along with cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa. The music composer also announced on stage that the single will be out on Diwali.

Check out the viral video below:

Varisu marks the first-ever collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Vamshi Paidipally. Alongside Vijay, the Tamil film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Shaam, and Jayasudha, among others, in prominent roles. Produced by Dil Raju under his banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations, the Vijay-starrer will simultaneously be released in the Telugu language as well.

Besides direction, Vamshi has also co-written the film’s screenplay with Hari and Ahishor Solomon. After Oopiri, which was simultaneously shot in Tamil under the title of Thozha, Varisu marks the second Tamil film in the director’s career.

While Varisu is slated to hit the big screen in January next year, the makers have already sold its streaming rights to Amazon Prime Video, suggest reports. However, its OTT release date hasn’t been announced yet.

