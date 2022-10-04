Thalapathy Vijay-Starrer Varisu’s Tamil Nadu Distribution Rights Not Sold Yet: Report

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Varisu has been the talk of the tinsel town ever since its inception. Not so long ago, it was reported that the non-theatrical rights of the highly anticipated Vijay-starrer were sold for around Rs 150 crore. If the latest reports are to be believed, the Tamil Nadu distribution rights of Varisu have not been sold yet.

Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy shooting for this Vamshi Padipally directorial, which marks his 66th big screen venture. The final leg of the film’s shoot schedule will soon be concluded in Chennai. The shooting of Varisu is expected to be wrapped by the end of this month.

Producer Dil Raju also recently announced that Varisu will hit the cinema halls on the occasion of Pongal 2023. However, the makers have not finalised the distribution deal for the film’s release in Tamil Nadu yet.

According to reports, producer Dil Raju is hoping to sell Varisu’s Tamil Nadu distribution rights for Rs 80 crore. Raju reportedly made this decision as the distribution rights for Thalapathy Vijay’s film Master, which was released in 2021, were sold for around Rs 82 crore.

The distribution rights for the 48-year-old actor’s last film, Beast, were sold for Rs 60 crores. Owing to the same, film distributors are hesitant to pay a sum of Rs 80 crore to buy the Tamil Nadu distribution rights of Varisu.

Written and directed by Vamshi Padipally, Varisu stars Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film has also been co-written by Hari and Ashishor Solomon while its dialogues have been penned by Vivek Velmurugan.

The supporting cast of the Tamil drama boasts of R Sarathkumar, Shaam, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Yogi Babu, among many others. The makers have roped in renowned composer Thaman S to score the music for Varisu. Along with Dil Raju, the film has been produced by Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

