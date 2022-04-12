Thalapathy Vijay Talks About Entering Politics: 'There’s Always a Time For Everything'

Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for the release of his next movie Beast. While fans are now eagerly waiting for the much-awaited movie, the actor has now talked about his plans of entering politics.

In a recent interview with Sun TV, Vijay was asked if he feel that he will enter politics soon. To this, the Beast actor mentioned that there is a right time for everything. He added that if his fans want him to transform into Thalaivan, he cannot stop that change.

“There’s always a time for everything. If people, my fans, want me to transform into Thalaivan, I can’t stop that change. I was a different kind of Vijay with the respect to the kind of films I was doing a few years ago. I’m Vijay now doing different kinds of films. This transformation wouldn’t have happened if my fans didn’t wish for me to do these kinds of films. Today my fans want me to be Thalapathy (the movie star). If tomorrow they want me to be Thalaivar (leader), so be it,” Vijay said.

Advertisement

Vijay, whose mother is a Hindu while his father is a Christian, also spoke about his faith in religions. “I’m a firm believer of God. I visit temples, churches and even dargahs whenever I get time. My mom is a Hindu and dad is a Christian. From a very young age, I was never told to go only here or there and that’s what I’ve been teaching my kids as well,” he said.

The Tamil actor is known for not giving interviews much often and therefore he was asked about the same during the same conversation. To this, Vijay revealed how his statements were once misinterpreted and since then he would rather avoid speaking than being misquoted in the interviews.

On the work front, Vijay will be next seen in Beast releasing tomorrow i.e on April 13. Apart from this, he also has Thalapathy 66 in his pipeline. Earlier this month, it was announced that Pushpa: The Rise fame Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in for the female lead in the movie.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.