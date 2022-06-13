Thalapathy Vijay to Play Gangster in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Next? Director Drops Major Hint

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is on a roll with his back-to-back hits. After impressing fans with his directorial Master and Vikram, there is stil no stopping Lokesh’s cinematic multiverse vision. The dream team of Master, Lokesh and Tamil superstar Vijay, will be reuniting again. Their upcoming project is tentatively named Thalapathy 67. While there's a huge curiosity among Vijay’s fans to know what's in store for them, Lokesh, at a recent press meet, has confirmed that his next project is going to be in the gangster genre, reported Pinkvilla.

When Lokesh was questioned about an update on his upcoming project, the filmmaker responded by saying, “I will be directing that gangster story next.” Reportedly, Lokesh had written this script first for superstar Rajinikanth, but so far there is no official confirmation on the same by the actor. Earlier, at an event, Lokesh said that Thalapathy 67 will be a combination of mass and class. Rumours are also round that Samantha Ruth Prabhu might play the female lead in Thalapathy 67.

Now, before starting the work for his next film, the filmmaker along with his dialogue writer and director Rathna Kumar visited the Tirumala Tirupati temple on June 11. Rathna shared a picture of them from the temple hill on Twitter. Vijay’s manager was also spotted in the snap, adding more fuel to the fire about their collaboration. The picture went viral in no time, and fans are busy speculating that the hit duo can possibly return for another exhilarating film.

Along with superstar Vijay, Master starred Vijay Sethupathi as the villain while Malavika Mohannan was the female lead. Despite a shorter exclusive theatrical run, the film grossed between Rs 250 crore and Rs 300 crore at the global box office. Later, Master was made available on Amazon Prime Video after 19 days of its theatrical run.

