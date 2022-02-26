Thalapathy Vijay Visits Puneeth Rajkumar's Memorial In Bengaluru, Pays Last Respects. Watch Video

Tamil actor Vijay made his way to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s memorial in Bengaluru on Saturday afternoon to pay his last respects to the late Kannada actor. Puneeth has passed away in October after a heart attack. The actor was only 46 years old. Videos from Bengaluru showed the Bigil actor making his way to the memorial and offering his last respects to the late actor. Vijay also offered a prayer and performed a small puja when he was there. The pictures and videos of his visit are being widely shared by fan clubs.

Earlier this month, Pushpa actor Allu Arjun had visited Puneeth’s family in Bengaluru. The Telugu actor met Puneeth’s elder brother Shivarajkumar and offered his condolences. Allu Arjun also made his way to the actor’s memorial; at the Kanteerava Studios and paid his respects.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites were conducted at Kanteerava Studios with members of his family, friends and political leaders attending the funeral. The actor’s sudden demise sent shockwaves across the country, with tributes pouring in from across the country. Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Lakshmi Manchu, R Madhavan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran were among those who grieved over his death.

Vijay is currently gearing for the release of his upcoming movie Beast. The film stars Vijay with Pooja Hegde and is expected to release around the month of April. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial was previously titled Thalapathy 65. The film’s story, which deals with the concept of gold trafficking, has already sparked off a great interest.

Besides Vijay and Pooja, Beast also stars Yogi Babu, K. Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko and others. Pooja, who wrapped the filming in December 2021, said that it was a pleasure to work in the film, adding that Beast is going to be a typical Vijay sir-style entertainer.

