Thalapathy Vijay’s 67th Film Likely To Be Released in October 2023

Tamil superstar Thalapthy Vijay’s 67th film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj has created much hype among his fans. Almost every day, there is news related to the movie. This time a source from the crew has confirmed that the director and producer will release the film on Ayudha Puja during the Dussehra festival next year.

For the unversed, this is the second collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Last time they worked together for the blockbuster Master. Trade analysts predict that this collaboration will also turn out to be a big hit. The name of the movie has not been decided yet. It has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 67.

Though the film is touted as a gangster drama, director Lokesh is tight-lipped about the movie. Moreover, the crew of the film is also advised not to leak any information. The pre-production work of the movie is in progress and recently the team was in Mumbai to finalise a location for the shooting.

According to reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be playing the female lead opposite Vijay in the movie. A few reports also claimed that Trisha Krishnan has been approached by the makers to play the female lead.

Though nothing is confirmed yet, it is speculated that the movie will have 6 villains and 2 heroines. Some also say that for the villain roles Sanjay Dutt and Prithviraj Kumar will be looped in. The film will also be bankrolled by Seven Screen Studios. Earlier for the hit Master, music composer Anirudh was chosen. It is speculated that Lokesh Kanagaraj may opt for the same assistance as that of his Master.

On the work front, Vijay is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Varisu in Chennai and Hyderabad. He is likely to start shooting for Thalapathy 67 in November or December.

