Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast' to Release on Summer 2022 Instead of Pongal Due to Delay in Shoot: Report

Tamil film industry superstar Vijay, who is fondly called Thalapathy by his fans, will be next seen in the highly-anticipated thriller Beast. The film is being directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. After facing delays due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it was heavily reported that the film is eyeing a Pongal 2022 release. However, according to latest reports, the cast and crew of the film are facing delays during the filming. Hence, the release may be delayed by a few months. According to the reports, the film can be expected in the earlier half of 2022.

A source quoted by Pinkvilla said, “The team of Beast was looking to release during the Pongal weekend; however, the shooting took longer than expected and hence have decided on delaying the film to the Summer 2022 window (April End). The team has shot nearly 60% of the film already and the remaining portions will be shot over a period of next two months.”

The source further added that the director is expecting to wrap the shoot by November 20. On the other hand, the source also gave an update on Thala Ajith’s upcoming film Valimai. According to the publication, the makers were looking into Diwali and December release. However, they decided to go with a Pongal release.

Meanwhile , Vijay will also reportedly be seen in Vamshi Paidipally’s upcoming film. He recently grabbed headlines after he filed a lawsuit against his parents for using his name for political purposes.

