Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday Celebration Begins, Beast Co-star Pooja Hegde Shares Actor's Common DP

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most popular stars of South Cinema and he enjoys a massive fan following. His birthday is no less than a festival for his fans who cut cakes, gather together in large numbers and even flood social media with wishes. As the actor is all set to celebrate his 48th birthday on June 22, looks like the preparation among fans has already begun.

On Saturday, Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast co-star Pooja Hegde took to Twitter and released the ‘Common Display Picture’ for all fandoms for Vijay’s birthday. This image will now be used by all of Vijay’s fans and fan groups as the display picture of their social media handles to mark their favourite actor’s birthday. The picture has been designed by creative designer Shynu Mash. Dropping the common DP, Pooja Hegde wrote, “Super happy & excited to launch the Common DP to celebrate Thalapathy @actorvijay sir’s 48th Birthday!!”

Super happy & excited to launch the Common DP to celebrate Thalapathy @actorvijay sir's 48th Birthday!!#Thalapathy48BirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/UIFtYuBAml — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) June 18, 2022

Kajal Aggarwal also shared the same on her social media handle and wrote, “This is for all Thalapathy fans ❤️ Honoured to Release the Common DP on the occasion of Thalapathy @actorvijay birthday! Happy bday VJ! Have a fab one my fav :)” Needless to say, the picture has left fans super excited. Fans are already using the image as their DP on social media platforms.

This is for all Thalapathy fans ❤️ Honoured to Release the Common DP on the occasion of Thalapathy @actorvijay birthday! Happy bday VJ! Have a fab one my fav 🙂

Design: @shynu_mash#Thalapathy48BirthdayCDP@Jagadishbliss @VijayFansTrends pic.twitter.com/vQKGoCKU1I — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 18, 2022

