Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday: Interesting Facts About His Marriage With Sangeetha

Happy Birthday, Thalapathy Vijay. The Master actor turned 48, today, without looking a day older. He has always won the hearts of the viewers with his charm and brilliant acting skills. Today, on his special day, let’s take a look at some interesting facts related to his love story and marriage with his wife.

Thalapathy Vijay got married to Sangeetha Sornalingam in August 1999.

Thalapathy Vijay was a raging superstar and Sangeetha was his wholehearted fan; yes, you read that right. Sangeetha was a big fan of Vijay before they fell in love and got married. Thalapathy Vijay enjoyed a massive female fan following, but his eyes were stuck only on Sangeetha. And that’s how Sri Lankan Tamilian girl Sangeetha Sornalingam married and fell in love with Vijay. While Vijay was at the peak of his career, he fell in love with Sangeetha and got married. The couple’s wedding was also very dramatic. She fell in love with Vijay while living in the UK and eventually got married to him. First, she proposed to the actor for marriage and after that, the two families agreed and the couple came together. Vijay and Sangeetha tied the knot in August 1999. The couple decided to tie the knot as per Hindu rituals as Sangeetha is a Hindu and Vijay is a Christian. The wedding was a glam affair and was attended by celebrities from the South film industry. Since then, they have been having a successful married life. Before marriage, Sangeetha once visited Thalapathy Vijay on the sets of his film. The actor introduced her as a fan and later, she continued to come on the sets and saw him shooting. Vijay and Sangeetha have two children, Sanjay Vijay and Divya Vijay. Thalapathy Vijay’s son is also getting ready to make his debut as a hero. Sanjay Vijay has already started his training in dance and fights.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.