Thalapathy Vijay's First Look From Varisu Leaves Rashmika Mandanna and Others Excited

Thalapathy Vijay’s first look from his upcoming movie Varisu has been released. On Tuesday, the actor took to his official Twitter account and dropped his first look from the film. In the picture, Vijay looked ultra-stylish and uber cool in formal attire. He also gave a stern expression that perfectly matched the tagline- The Boss Returns. In the caption, the actor simply wrote the title of the film.

The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna opposite Vijay in the lead. Soon after Vijay’s look was released, Rashmika also shared it on her Twitter account and wrote, “So excited for the first look!”

Fans also expressed excitement for the movie after Vijay’s look was released. While one of the fans wrote, “Waiting for the mass come back,” another social media user commented, “This will be a superhit too”.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, Varisu also features Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha in key roles. Reportedly, Vijay will be seen in a never seen before avatar in the film. Currently, the shooting of the movie is underway in Chennai. The film is scheduled for Pongal, 2023 release.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Thalapathy 66, the makers of which are planning to launch the title and first look poster of the film on Vijay’s birthday i.e tomorrow on June 22. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Thalapathy 66 also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Just a couple of days back, the makers of the Common Display Picture of the actor was also released to celebrate his 48th birthday. This picture is now being used by all fandoms for Vijay’s birthday. The picture has been designed by creative designer Shynu Mash. Sharing the common DP on her Twitter handle, Vijay’s Beast co-star Pooja Hegde had written, “Super happy & excited to launch the Common DP to celebrate Thalapathy @actorvijay sir’s 48th Birthday!!”

