Thalapathy 67’s team has been entertaining people with back-to-back surprises. The team has already made official announcements of its star cast, along with the technical crew. Then photographs of the crew commencing the shoot in Chennai after a puja ceremony went viral. the team has unveiled a video that shows crew members having a good time on a charter flight on its way to Kashmir.

There was no official announcement from the film crew about the shoot schedules. But information about the list of cast and crew, who took the flight to Kashmir, was leaked. The video went viral on social media. A video was then released to update their fans on what was going on inside their charter plane to Kashmir.

Thalapathy Vijay was seen having fun with the crew, talking to them with a GoPro in his hand. The official video was posted on Twitter by Seven Screen Studio, the production house helming the movie. It was captioned, “Your cameraman is the one who relays the news you have heard.” The video also featured Trisha Krishnan, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and the rest of the crew.

Fans are going crazy about every detail they can get from the videos and the connection of the film to the bigger Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe.

The film’s title reveal happened on February 3. It came across that the film is named Leo. The title reveal promo showed Vijay’s character sharpening a sword, after which he dips the red hot iron in chocolate to cool it down. A swarm of goons in black SUVs seemed to get to him, as he was getting ready for a battle.

The promo was similar in tone to Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. The director gives a lot of hope to fans that Vijay will be seen in an avatar that would be winning hearts, similar to what happened with the 2021 film Master.

Leo will be released in the later half of 2023. An announcement about the release date is expected soon.

