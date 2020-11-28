Thalapathy Vijay's Master to take the OTT Route?

Actor Thalapathy Vijay's Master has created a buzz among his fans after the release of its teaser a few weeks ago. New reports indicate that the movie would be released on OTT platform Netflix.

According to India Today, Netflix has brought the streaming rights of Master. The movie was to hit theatres in April this year, but it is being reportedly said that the film will now be released in January 2021.

The report published on the news website revealed that Seven Screen Studio's Lalit Kumar, the film's distributor, has sold the streaming rights of Master to Netflix. However, there is no clarity if the film will only release on the OTT platform or hit the theatres too.

Actress Radhika Sarathkumar today took to Twitter to say, “#master on Netflix? Read in the papers. I would love to see it in the cinema. How many would love it??”

Responding to her tweet, a Twitter user said that he would like to watch the movie in the theatre only. Another person tweeted, “#Master will be released in OTT after the theatrical release”.

The teaser of the film was released recently and it has received an overwhelming response from Vijay’s fans. The makers of the film on November 26 tweeted that the film had crossed 40 million views on YouTube.

According to The News Minute, the teaser took just a little over one hour to reach one crore views. The teaser shows Vijay as Professor JD and Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. This is the first time Vijay and Sethupathi are sharing the screen space. The major portion of the film is set in the backdrop of a college. Master has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.