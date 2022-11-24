Thalapathy Vijay's Mother Reveals His Never-Heard-Before Nickname

Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay’s stardom is well known and his fans greatly revere him. While he debuted as a child artist with the name Vijay, the 1994 film Rasigan referred to his character as Thalapathy which means commander. The term has been prefixed to his name since then and his fans call him Thalapathy Vijay. However, only the most ardent of fans know his full name. Vijay was born Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, although he just uses Vijay as his screen name. But, he also has a nickname and it was revealed publicly by none other than his mother.

Vijay’s mother Shoba Chandrasekhar recently part of a cooking show along with a friend of hers. In the middle of the show, Shobha made a call to her son Vijay. During the call, she kept addressing him as Joe. Joe is probably a shortened form of the actor’s first name Joseph and is used by family members to address him. His mother also revealed that Vijay’s favourite dish is sweet Pongal.

Shoba Chandrasekhar, a former singer by profession, has collaborated with her son on several soundtracks, the majority of which were hits. She also appeared in a very popular ad commercial with her son. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Varisu, which is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Rashmika Mandhana, Prakashraj, Sarathkumar, Sangeetha, Sham and Khushbu also appear in the film. Being prepared for a Pongal release, the movie is expected to clash directly with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu.

