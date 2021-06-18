Thalapathy Vijay's New Film to Be Announced on His Birthday?

It seems Thalapathy Vijay’s fans are in for a series of surprises. The actor, who will celebrate his birthday on June 22, is reportedly planning to treat his fans with several big announcements. If a report in Filmfare is to be believed, the makers of Vijay’s next film might release an official announcement on his birthday. The report states: “A big news is expected to come in on Vijay’s birthday. Thalapathy 66 has created a lot of stir online already and there is a lot of speculation about who will direct the project."

There are also reports that the makers of Thalapathy 65 will officially unveil Vijay’s first look from the film. As per a poster going viral on social media, the first look and title of the film will release on June 21 on Sun TV’s YouTube channel at 6 pm.

Meanwhile, Yogi Babu recently confirmed that he will be playing a key role in Thalapathy Vijay’s next film tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. Replying to a fan’s tweet, he said that he is very much part of the film.

Thalapathy 65 is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame. Billed as an out-and-out action entertainer, the film is being produced by Sun Pictures. Thalapathy 65 will be the fourth film of Vijay for Sun Pictures banner. The production house has previously bankrolled Vijay’s Vettaikaaran, Sura and Sarkar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here