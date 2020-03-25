Thalapathy Vijay's Power-packed Bike Stunt In Viral Video Will Leave You Awestruck

South star Thalapathy Vijay was recently been seen performing a breath-taking stunt on a racer bike in a video that is going viral online.

A clip, shared by a fan on Twitter, showed Vijay speed through a street in a whisker. The video was probably shot during the filming of his upcoming film, Master. Fans were left awestruck to see their beloved star in all-out action mode. “Bigil Original drift Turn#Master,” reads the thread caption.

https://twitter.com/itskarthik_/status/1241977648227770368

Last week, it was declared that the makers of Master are planning to stick to the film’s original release date, regardless of the COVID-19 panic. Prior to this, an audio launch event was also hosted, attended by C Joseph Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The ceremony saw the release of five songs from the film.

Master will feature Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah and Arjun Das in important roles. The film’s music score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial was scheduled to hit the theatres on April 9.

Earlier, a source close to the film’s creators spoke to Times of India about the release date.“The shutdown is currently till March 31, and we hope the situation will improve by then. And given that people will be eager to get back to watching movies in theatres, we feel our release date would be the right time to come out with a big film. So, we are working towards releasing the film on April 9,” the source was quoted as saying.

However, as per the recent address to the nation by PM Modi, India has been placed in lockdown for 21 days in the light of Coronavirus pandemic.

The fans are awaiting any fresh announcements by the filmmakers regarding the new release date.

Follow @News18Movies for more