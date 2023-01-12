Thalapathy Vijay’s Remuneration For Varisu Will Leave You Jaw Dropped, Details Here

Vamshi Paidipally directed Varisu, Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited movie, was released in theatres on January 11 and it’s getting a huge response since day one. Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead opposite Vijay while Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Shaam, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha, Yogi Babu and Khushbu are playing pivotal roles.

According to reports, the much talked about family drama has been made with a total budget of Rs 200 crore while Vijay has got a remuneration of Rs 110 crore. According to reports, Rashmika Mandanna received Rs 4 crore while Prakash Raj got Rs 1.5 crore for Varisu and Sarathkumar took home Rs 2 crore.

The film, which is also released in Tamil and Hindi, has been bankrolled by Dil Raju. The Telugu version, titled Varasudu, will be released on January 14. The pre-release business for Vijay’s movie has already reached Rs 100 crore, and on the opening day the film reportedly grossed over Rs 30 crore at the box office all India.

The film is based on the story of a youngman who inherits the empire of his father, a successful businessman negotiating the competitive landscape. Vijay plays the son of the businessman and his journey to save his father’s business empire against all odds is the main plot of the story. He travels extensively, ascends the corporate ladder through hard work and merit.

There are very few scenes in the movie where Vijay’s stroll, his one-liners, or even just his presence, are not accompanied by background music. But, unexpectedly, it doesn’t get upsetting. Vamshi Paidipally, the director, is skilled at using Vijay to the best of his potential. He doesn’t even take any unnecessary risks. The movie adheres to a standard formula template. The mother is the only person the prodigal son truly loves. Rajendran, his father, played by Sarath Kumar, is one-dimensional to an extent.

