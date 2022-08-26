Thalapathy Vijay’s Son Is Not On Social Media

A few images from the sets of Varisu were recently leaked on social media. Later, a tweet, apparently made by Thalapathy Vijay’s son, went viral. In light of the viral post, an official statement has since now been issued, denying any such tweet.

Vijay’s team, in a statement, said, “Dear all, This is to inform you that Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay is not there on any social media! Therefore, I request you to not encourage/publicise fake accounts. Thank You.”

Dear All, This is to inform you that #ThalapathyVijay's son #JasonSanjay is not there on any social media! Therefore, I request you to not encourage/publicise fake accounts. Thank You! @actorvijay @Jagadishbliss @BussyAnand@V4umedia_ pic.twitter.com/4nTpuZJOba — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) August 25, 2022

Thalapathy Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, who has pursued his graduation in filmmaking from Europe, is expected to make his directorial debut in Tamil cinema soon. Earlier, when a few photographs of Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna from the sets of Varisu went viral, a tweet from an account, which claimed to be of Jason Sanjay, asked users to not share the visuals on social media. Later, the tweet went on to make headlines as it was covered by numerous news outlets.

Don't Share any leaked pics and videos from #Varisu — Sanjay Vijay (@IamJasonSanjay) August 22, 2022

There has been a lot of conjecture about Jason Sanjay’s desire to direct a film for his father, Thalapathy Vijay, in the future. According to reports, Jason will soon develop a story for the Tamil superstar. Meanwhile, Vijay is currently busy shooting for Varisu.

For the unversed, Varisu is a family drama that is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The upcoming film stars Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Sarathkumar, Shaam, Prabhu, Srikanth, SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha Krish and Samyuktha Shanmuganathan in key roles. It will most likely be released on the occasion of Pongal 2023. The film’s production is moving at a breakneck speed, and its teaser is expected to be released in October. The first glimpses from the film have already been unveiled by the makers. Speculations are rife that Vijay will be seen playing a dual role in the Varisu.

