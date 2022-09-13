Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu Non-Theatrical Rights Sold For A WHOPPING Amount; Find out

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most recognizable names from the South Indian film industry and has appeared in several films which have done well at the box office. His hit films include Thuppakki, Mersal, Bigil, Theri, Master, Kaththi, Poove Unakkaga, Beast, and more. Recently, the actor’s name has been doing the rounds on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, as reports of his latest project, Varisu’s non-theatrical rights selling for a high price went viral. According to reports, the non-theatrical rights of the film sold for approximately Rs 150 crore which may prove to be highly profitable for the film.

In a tweet, film correspondent Rajasekar said that Varisu’s non-theatrical rights, along with dubbing rights, have indeed been sold and lauded actor Thalapathy Vijay’s pre-release business acumen. Take a look at the tweet here.

#Varisu non-theatrical biz is almost 150cr₹(including estimated Hindi dubbing rights ) . @actorvijay ‘s pre-release business is on a different level! Wait for #Thalapathy67 ‘s non-theatrical biz , it has a high chance to be above 200cr! 🔥🔥 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) September 12, 2022

Reportedly, Vamshi Paidipally’s directorial is being shot at a swift pace in the city of Hyderabad. The movie also features Rashmika Mandanna, R Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Shaam, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Yogi Babu, Jayasudha, and Sangeetha Krish in important roles. Almost all of them are notable names in the South Indian film industry. If reports are anything to go by, the film is slated to be a massive success. India Today reported that Varisu is supposedly an emotional entertainer, the screenplay of which was written by Vamshi Paidipally, Hari and Ahishor Solomon together. Vijay is also producing the film with Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Netizens were curious about the piece of information shared and enquired about the details of the amount mentioned. While a few appreciated the news, others questioned the veracity of the correspondent’s tweet. One user wrote, “It’s ok we understand you can’t reveal your sources. But can you atleast give a rationale behind how you arrived at this number? Curious”

A second user said, “Sir #varisu release in Hindi also sir.”

A third user hilariously commended, “Wrong estimation! Just Hindi rights itself cross 250crs, plus extra masala vadai add means it will be above 300crs.”

It's ok we understand you can't reveal your sources. But can you atleast give a rationale behind how you arrived at this number? Curious — Sagar Manjunath (@SagarManjunat14) September 13, 2022

Sir #varisu release in Hindi also sir — PSR (@FactsEnergetic) September 12, 2022

Wrong estimation just Hindi rights itself cross 250crs plus extra masala vadai adds means it will be above 300crs — Lokeshtgs (@Lokeshtgs1) September 12, 2022

According to reports, the film is slated to release in Diwali 2022 or Sankranti 2023.

