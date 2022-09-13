Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu Predicted To Make Big Money At The Box Office; Here's Why

Thalapathy Vijay, who has emerged as one of the leading actors in the Tamil film industry, is creating back-to-back records at the box office. While some of his movies like Beast tanked at the box office due to poor direction, the actor has given many hits, including Master in recent times. The actor has given some of the highest-grossing films in the past 8 years. This has led to the actor’s future being bright with good scripts and great hype for the upcoming movies.

Currently, Vijay is in the news for his next film titled Varisu. He will be seen playing the lead role in the movie. The film is directed by Vamsi, who majorly works in the Telugu industry. Dil Raju is producing the film. The film is planned to be released as a multilingual film in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. According to reports, the movie is predicted to make big money at the box office.

With the budget being around Rs 200 crores and Vijay’s salary being Rs 120 crores, the film is predicted to break records at the box office. Apart from this, the producer has planned to make the business big. The first phase of the film saw Sun network buy the TV rights for Rs 50 crores and Amazon Prime Video bought the digital rights for Rs 60 crores.

The agreement will reportedly be signed in a week. Goldmine films has bought the Hindi dubbing rights for Rs 32 crores and Phars films has acquired the overseas premiere rights for Rs 32 crores. T-Series has negotiated the music rights price and fixed it at Rs 10 crores. A total of Rs 184 crores has been done through selling rights alone.

Apart from all this, the theatrical release is predicted to make huge money for the excitement it has generated. Apart from Vijay, the movie cast will include SJ Surya, Sarathkumar, Prabhu and Prakash Raj.

