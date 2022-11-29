Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu to be Released in Hindi Too, Confirms Producer Dil Raju

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated film Varisu has been in the limelight ever since the Vamshi Paidipally directorial went on floors. Ardent fans of the Tamil superstar are waiting with bated breath for Varisu’s release on January 12, next year, to watch the nail-biting action and drama unfold before their eyes. Amid the rising buzz around Varisu, Dil Raju has treated Vijay’s fans to yet another surprise. The producer has confirmed that the upcoming flick will be released in the Hindi language on the same date alongside the Telugu and Tamil versions.

According to a report by the Times of India, in an interview with a Telugu media portal, Dil Raju revealed that Varisu will also have a Hindi release on January 12, 2023. The announcement has left Thalapathy Vijay’s admirers in the Hindi belt in a frenzy. They will now be able to watch their favourite action hero in their language on the same day as his Telugu- and Tamil-speaking fans.

Besides Thalapathy Vijay, Varisu also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. R Sarathkumar, Sangeetha, Prakash Raj, and Sham will also be seen playing crucial roles in the film. The cast and crew of Varisu are currently in Hyderabad, shooting the final leg of the Vamshi Paidipally directorial. The filming is expected to wrap up by the first week of December.

Meanwhile, over the past few weeks, there has been much uncertainty over the Telugu release of Varisu due to the prevalent unrest in the Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC) surrounding the release of other language films on a festival day. Now, rumour has it that the film may not acquire many screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Speaking about Varisu, the Ranjithame song from the film has been received well by the masses. The dance number, which marked the first single of Varisu, has crossed over 50 million views on YouTube so far. Now, it has been reported that Tamil superstar Simbu will be lending his vocals for Varisu’s second track, which is touted to be a peppy track. The Times of India reported that the second song will be rolled out in the second week of December.

