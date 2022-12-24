Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Have 5 Songs, One Dance Number: S Thaman

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Varisu has whipped up a storm on social media. Varisu is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023 and the film’s teaser and songs have been very well received. The film is due to arrive in cinemas during Pongal in January. Varisu has been directed by Vamshi Paidipall and its music has been composed by S Thaman.

Ahead of the film’s release, a video of S Thaman has surfaced on social media. In the video, S Thaman has revealed that Varisu will have as many as 5 songs and one dance number. This particular video was shared on Twitter by a fan and has increased the buzz around Varisu.

Thaman about #Varisu album Totally 5 songs + 1 dancing bit song @actorvijay🤩❤️ pic.twitter.com/LmEp1x8JRL— 𝙊𝙏𝙁𝘾 𝙏𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧 (@OTFC_Team) December 24, 2022

Netizens have replied under the tweet and thanked the composer for the information. Reports suggest that Varisu’s audio launch will take place in Chennai on December 24. Moreover, the event is being held at a grand scale and Varisu’s makers are distributing passes across Tamil Nadu for the audio launch. Die-hard fans are being asked to shell out a massive Rs. 7,000 for the tickets.

Two songs of the film have already been released. Recently, the makers launched Varisu’s third single track, Soul of Varisu. The song is high on emotions and has won many hearts. S Thaman unveiled the song on Twitter and penned a heartwarming note. The famous composer wrote, “It’s for you Amma. Coming to hug your ears for Years. We all Love Our Mother Right Dedicating this Track to them Love U Amma.”

Trade analysts are predicting that Varisu will do great business in states like Tamil Nadu and Telugu. Varisu is touted as a romantic drama and boasts of a stellar cast. In addition to Vijay, the film’s cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj and Khushboo.

