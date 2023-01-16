Thalapthy Vijay Throws Success Party as Varisu Rules Box Office Run, Know More

The much-awaited Vijay-starrer Varisu was released theatrically on January 11. The family drama, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sarath Kumar, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam and Prakash Raj, has been well-received by audience and critics.

While the entire cast and crew are overjoyed with the film’s success, Vijay reportedly threw a success party for the film’s cast and crew.

Earlier, actor Ganesh Venkatram, who also appears in Varisu, posted a heartfelt message on his social media page. Thanking everyone, Venkatram posted, “Thank you nanbas & nanbis for the love for #varisu. I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from #thalapathy fans all across the globe and lovers of cinema. Feel truly blessed to be a part of #Varisu."

Varisu brings Vijay and Rashmika on the big screen for the first time. News18 rated the film three stars and stated, “Director Vamshi Paidipally knows how to use Vijay. It is not a social critique. He doesn’t even take any risks. The film adheres to a standard formula template. The prodigal son adores his mother above all others. Paidipally’s first collaboration with Vijay. He can leave happily."

The film competed with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. Fans of Ajith tore posters of Varisu during an early screening outside a Chennai movie theatre. People gathered in large numbers to watch both films as they released on the same day after such a long time.

On the other hand, fans of Vijay were seen celebrating outside Chennai’s Rohini Theatre. To disperse the massive crowd that had gathered, police had to use mild baton charges.

