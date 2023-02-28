Lokesh Kanagaraj is an acclaimed filmmaker known to be on a streak of hit films. After the success of Vikram, Kanagaraj is now building a gangster universe featuring some of the biggest names from the Indian film industry, particularly the Tamil film industry. His next venture, Leo featuring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead and Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist is already creating waves of anticipation among the cinephiles. The film has been touted as the hottest film of the year in the home market. The film boasts a formidable ensemble cast.

The makers have left no stone unturned for keeping the hype of the film, as the film went on floors earlier this month. Even before it hit the big screen for the public eye, Leo has become a hot property among buyers. According to local trade sources, Leo is set to become the first Tamil film to achieve a pre-release recovery of Rs 400 crore with the sale of satellite, digital, music and theatrical rights.

It is well known that the digital streaming rights of Leo have been already sold to Netflix for a sum of Rs 120 crore for Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi. The satellite rights have been acquired by Sun TV reportedly for a sum of Rs 70 crore. The Music right has been bagged by Sony Music for Rs 18 crore.

According to the reports, there is an ongoing fight for the Hindi dubbed satellite rights between Set Max and Goldmines and the deal is believed to be locked in a fortnight. The price range for Hindi dubbed on satellite is estimated to be around Rs 30 crore.

The recovery from non-theatrical is estimated to be around Rs 240 crore, and the theatrical rights globally are chipped at Rs 175 crore. The demand for overseas rights is said to be Rs 50 crore, while in Tamil Nadu the rights are being sold at Rs 75 crore. The price for Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is Rs 35 crore and the rest of the country is pegged at a sum of Rs 15 crore.

The expectation from Leo is skyrocketing with the collaboration of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay, the industry is expecting a record grosser. The pre-release numbers have already set the benchmark high.

Leo has a stellar star cast including Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon will essay pivotal roles. Trisha will be seen as the leading lady in the film. Backed by Seven Screen Studio, it will hit the cinema halls on October 19.

