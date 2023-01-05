Thalapthy Vijay’s Varisu And Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu To Get 480 Theatres Each

It has been officially confirmed that Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu will hit the big screen on January 11 and January 12, respectively, on the occasion of Pongal 2023. And the fans of both Tamil superstars are eagerly waiting for their films’ much-talked-about clash at the box office after 8 years. Now, an interesting development regarding the clash has come to the fore.

According to reports, the work for allocating an equal number of theatres to Thunivu and Varisu is currently underway. Both films are distributed in Tamil Nadu by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies. So, if media reports are to be believed, both Kollywood films are said to release in 480 theatres each.

The contract work of theatre allotments for Thunivu started 40 days in advance. Due to this, there were reports that Thunivu will be released in more theatres than Varisu. However, later, the distributors confirmed that both movies will be allocated an equal number of theatres. The management of Red Giant Movies confirmed that both films will be released in an equal number of theatres in Tamil Nadu. Owing to the same, some theatres that earlier signed a contract to release Thunivu are now shifting to Varisu. Similarly, in towns where there is only one theatre, two screenings are reserved for both Varisu and Thunivu.

Thunivu is a heist thriller, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role. The movie is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. Thunivu marks Ajith’s third time association with H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor. The trio has earlier worked together in Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. The film features Manju Warrier as the female lead, alongside John Kokken, Bucks, and Prem in supporting roles. The music for the movie is composed by M Ghibran.

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu is a family action entertainer. It is helmed by Vamshi Paidipally. Besides Vijay, the film stars Prakash Raj and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, along with Srikanth Meka, Shyam, Sarathkumar, Jayasudha, Khushbu, SJ Suryah, and several others in supporting roles.

