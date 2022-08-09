Thallumaala Team Organises Grand Promotional Event in Dubai

Malayalam filmmaker Khalid Rahman’s Thallumaala will be released in theatres next week and the team is busy in the promotion of the movie ahead of its release. Recently, the Thallumaala team reached Dubai for the promotion of the movie. A grand event was held in Dubai for the promotion of the movie, which also included a spectacular laser show. Using the latest laser technology, the Thallumaala team wrote the title of the film on the water droplets. Pictures of the lead stars Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan were also created using laser rays. Thousands of Malayali expatriates enjoyed the grand promotion of Thallumaala.

On the outer wall of Festival City Mall, the trailer of Thallumaala was shown to the crowd. This grand promotion is the second of its kind to happen in the Malayalam industry. Earlier it was the team Kaduva, which also held a promotional event in Dubai by deploying drone technology. Images from the promotion went viral on the internet. This high budget and successful promotion of Thallumaala will show its results on August 12, when the film hits the big screen.

In Thallumaala, the male lead actor Tovino portrays Manavalan Wasim and Kalyani Priyadarshan plays Beepathu, a social media influencer. In the story, Beepathu considers herself as the queen of her empire and she influences thousands of Instagrammers who follow her. Few scenes of Thallumaala were also shot in Dubai.

Recently, a song titled Ndaakkippaatt was released from Thallumaala. The latest song has vocals from Vishnu Vijay, Muhsin Parari, Shenbagaraj, Santhosh Hariharan, Sreeraj, Swathi Das, Austin Dan, Lukman Avaran, Adri Joe, Gokulan, Binu Pappu. Lyrics are penned by Muri. The music is composed by Vishnu Vijay.

Ole Melody and Kannil Pettole songs were also released before Ndaakkippaatt. On the management front, Nishad Yusuf is handling editing, and Vishnu Vijay is handling the background score.

