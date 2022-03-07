Thaman S Shares Update on Second Single From Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Music composer Thaman S has started working on the second single for Parasuram Petla’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh.

“Thanks for Making Our #Kalaavathi a #SensationalKalaavathi. Starting Preparations for Our #SecondSingle Today from #SarkaruVaariPaataMusic #SarkaruVaariPaataSecondSingle

This One is gonna Be a Solid single too !! #SuperStarShining," Thaman wrote on Twitter.

The music composer also thanked the audience for making Kalaavathi a sensational hit. Kalaavathi composed by Thaman S has garnered 68 million views on YouTube so far.

Fans are expecting the second single from Sarkaru Varri Paata to be a massy number, given that Kalaavathi was a romantic song. Mahesh’s dance moves in the first single have gone viral. With long hair and t-shirts and jeans instead of his normal checkered shirts, Mahesh Babu has transformed his looks for Kalaavathi.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is an action-comedy film, directed by Parasuram. Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh play the lead in the film with Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju playing the supporting roles.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the fourth collaboration of Thaman S with Mahesh Babu after Aagadu, Businessman, and Dookudu. Thaman has also collaborated with the director Parasuram twice on Anjaneyulu and Srirastu Subhamastu before Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The film was first announced in May 2020. The film’s principal photography began in Dubai in January 2021.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata was supposed to come out on January 13, 2022, but it was postponed due to the pandemic and production difficulties. The film will now be released in theatres on May 12, 2022.

Sid Sriram sang the film’s first single, Kalaavathi, which was originally set to be released on 14 February 2022, Valentine’s Day, but was rescheduled and released on 13 February 2022.

