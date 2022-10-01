Thamizhum Saraswathiyum Update: Saraswathi Vows to Expose Chandrakala’s Lies

The popular Tamil television show Thamizhum Saraswathiyum, which airs on Star Vijay channel on weekdays, has been witnessing major plot twists lately. In the latest promo of the daily soap, Chandrakala is seen devising an evil plan to create a rift between Thamizh and Saraswathi. Thamizh saves his aunt after she tries to commit suicide. He even starts visiting her to console her and ensure her safety.

Meanwhile, Chandrakala mistakenly tells Saraswathi’s grandmother about their relationship. Thamizh then rushes to the road and beats the aunt up. Unable to accept Thamizh’s misbehaviour, his aunt and her daughter, along with Chandrakala, plan to deceive him. In the latest episode of the daily soap, Thamizh under the influence of alcohol is seen misbehaving with his aunt’s daughter. She then claims to be pregnant. Upon learning the same, Thamizh is unable to bear the news.

Top showsha video

However, when Saraswathi comes to know about this, she decides to talk to Thamizh’s aunt and her daughter in person. Only then does she realise that Thamizh has been deceived. Saraswathi discovers that it was a lie and by the time she finds it out, it’s too late. Thamizh’s aunt barges into their home to create a ruckus. Saraswathi then loses her patience and vows that she will find out the truth and expose her lies to everyone within 24 hours.

From the looks of it, Saraswathi will probably discover the truth next week. Thamizhum Saraswathiyum was released on July 12, 2021. Produced by Vikatan Televistas, the cast of the show includes Deepak Dinkar, Nakshatra Nagesh, Rekha Krishnappa, Meera Krishna, Ramachandran Mahalingam, Navin Vetri, Lavanya Manickam, Prabhakaran Chandran, Anitha Venkat, Sangeetha, A Revathy and Dharshna Sripal Golecha in key roles.

Deepak Dinkar plays Thamizh while Nakshatra Nagesh essays Saraswathi’s role in the series. Thamizhum Saraswathiyum airs at 7:30 pm from Monday to Friday, on Star Vijay TV.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here