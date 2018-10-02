Thampi Kannanthanam Passes Away at 65; Mohanlal Mourns Death of Malayalam Filmmaker

Noted Malayalam film director Thampi Kannanthanam, who made many hit films in the 1980s and 90s, passed away Tuesday at a private hospital in Kochi, a hospital spokesman said. He was 65 and is survived by his wife and two children.Kannanthanam, director of smash hit 'Rajavinte Makan', starring Mohanlal, had been undergoing treatment at Aster Medicity hospital in Kochi for liver and kidney related diseases since September 22. His condition worsened this week and he was put on ventilator support. He died of a heart attack this afternoon, the hospital spokesman said.Beginning his career in the early 1980s, Kannanthanam directed many of Mohanlal's hit movies, including Bhoomiyile Rajakkanmar, Indrajaalam, Naadody and Maanthrikam.Condoling his demise, Mohanlal said it was a huge personal loss for him. He recalled that Kannanthanam had a plan to produce the sequel to Rajavinte Makan. The director's movies in the 1980s helped Mohanlal become a superstar in the Malayalam film world.(With PTI inputs)