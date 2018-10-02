English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thampi Kannanthanam Passes Away at 65; Mohanlal Mourns Death of Malayalam Filmmaker
The director's movies in the 1980s helped Mohanlal become a superstar in the Malayalam film world.
Noted Malayalam film director Thampi Kannanthanam, who made many hit films in the 1980s and 90s, passed away Tuesday at a private hospital in Kochi, a hospital spokesman said. He was 65 and is survived by his wife and two children.
Kannanthanam, director of smash hit 'Rajavinte Makan', starring Mohanlal, had been undergoing treatment at Aster Medicity hospital in Kochi for liver and kidney related diseases since September 22. His condition worsened this week and he was put on ventilator support. He died of a heart attack this afternoon, the hospital spokesman said.
Beginning his career in the early 1980s, Kannanthanam directed many of Mohanlal's hit movies, including Bhoomiyile Rajakkanmar, Indrajaalam, Naadody and Maanthrikam.
Condoling his demise, Mohanlal said it was a huge personal loss for him. He recalled that Kannanthanam had a plan to produce the sequel to Rajavinte Makan. The director's movies in the 1980s helped Mohanlal become a superstar in the Malayalam film world.
(With PTI inputs)
എന്നെ "രാജാവിൻ്റെ മകൻ " എന്ന് ആദ്യം വിളിച്ചയാൾ.... എൻ്റെ പ്രണവിനെ മൂവി ക്യാമറയ്ക്കു മുന്നിൽ നിർത്തി അഭിനയത്തിൻ്റെ ഹരിശ്രീ പഠിപ്പിച്ചു കൊടുത്ത സംവിധായകൻ..... പ്രിയപ്പെട്ട തമ്പി കണ്ണന്താനം..... കണ്ണീരോടെ വിട! pic.twitter.com/JJvilkAq8O— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 2, 2018
