Thangam’s Mother Threatens To Take Legal Action Against Makers of KGF: Chapter 2

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel’s latest film KGF:Chapter 2 starring Yash has shattered many box office records and it’s still going strong even after two weeks of its release. The film has grossed an impressive Rs 645 crore worldwide till date. Amidst the success of the movie the makers of the film are likely to face legal trouble. Mother of Thangam, Pouli, has threatened to take legal action against the makers of the action drama.

The KGF franchise is said to be based on the life of Thangam, a notorious criminal from Karnataka, who was shot dead in a police encounter in 1997. He is said to be the most dreaded criminal from the state after infamous sandalwood smuggler Veerappan. It is said that Yash’s character Rocky in KGF: Chapter2 is inspired by the life of Thangam.

According to Pouli, her son’s story has been portrayed in this film without her permission. Earlier also she had filed a plea seeking stay on release of KGF: Chapter 2. Pouli was of the opinion that the first part of the KGF franchise has portrayed her son in a negative light. Pouli alleged that this was done despite the team promising her that Thangam’s character will be shown in a positive light.

On the other hand, the makers of the movie claim that the movie is not based on the life of Thangam. Director Prashanth Neel even denied knowing about Thangam’s real life story.

There may be contradictions between statements of the makers of the movie and Thangam’s mother, but according to many reports, KGF franchise is based on real life incidents. The role of Rocky as described by reports has borrowed a lot of references from Thangam’s character.

According to reports, Thangam had a total of 42 cases pending against him. He also enjoyed a Robin Hood image as he would distribute a share from his loot among the poor. According to some reports, he had been a worker at Kolar Gold Mines and formed a gang there. This gang would then go on a looting spree of gold from mines. After creating a lot of troubles for the administration, Thangam was shot dead by police on December 27, 1997. It happened in Kuppam of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, Thangam was only 25 at the time of his encounter.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.