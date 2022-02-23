Thangar Bachan Writes Song for His Son Vijith's Debut Film Takka Mukku Tikku Thalam

Actor-director-novelist Thangar Bachan will be launching his son, Vijith, with the film Takku Mukku Tikku Thalam. Milana Nagaraj and Ashwini will be playing the leading ladies in the film, while Thangar is leaving no stone unturned to make the debut film of his son a smashing hit. He has written a song for his son’s film. The lyrics of the song roughly translates to this-

Takku Mukku Tikku Rhythm

போடப்போறன்டா!

நம்ம பொண்ணுங்கள ஜிகுஜிகுன்னு

மாத்தப்போறன்டா!

சில்லாக்கி பில்லாக்கி சீனாக்குட்டியே

This uncle’s toast is Ceylon bread!

Protaku Salnava Pota Super

The song has become very popular since it was released. With a combination of best lyrics by Thangar, music by Dharan Kumar and vocals by singer Deva, the song celebrates the spirit of youth.

Vijith is excited about his debut film. He said that he had initially joined theatre and learned the nuances of acting. Vijith said that his father had guided him. The actor said that his father had also listened to a lot of scripts before deciding to launch his film.

Finally, Thangar zeroed on the script of Takka Mukku Tikku Thalam. He felt that Vijith is good with his comic timing in real life and this film will work as a good platform for him. Apart from Vijith, actor Munishkanth is also a part of this film. Vijith was very grateful to Munishkanth. Vijith said that Munishkanth was very helpful and helped him learn the nuances of acting, especially comedy.

Stunt Slyva, Mansoor Ali Khan and Yogiram will be seen performing the negative characters. The film has been bankrolled by PNS Entertainment. Dharan Kumar has composed music for this film. Thangar feels that the audiences’ taste has changed, adding that the fictional films appeal to them the most.

