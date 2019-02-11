LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Thank God BAFTA Has a Host: Joanna Lumley Takes a Dig at Oscars For Firing Kevin Hart

Actress Joanna Lumley began her hosting gig at the 2019 BAFTA Awards by taking a dig at the Oscars.

IANS

Updated:February 11, 2019, 8:49 AM IST
Actress Joanna Lumley began her hosting gig at the 2019 BAFTA Awards by taking a dig at the Oscars.

She took a swipe at the American counterpart of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards, the Oscars, which will be held without a host later this month.

"Thank goodness BAFTA actually has a host. But I suspect that may have something do to with the fact I'm not on Twitter," said Lumley, taking a dig at how a series of old homophobic tweets resulted in comedian Kevin Hart to step down as host of the 2019 Oscars.

Hollywood's best and brightest descended here for the ceremony, which had British royals Kate Middleton and Prince William as the front row audience.

Costume romp The Favourite was the biggest winner at the BAFTAs on Sunday, taking seven awards, but Netflix black and white film Roma picked up the Best Film prize, as well as Director, at Britain’s top movie honors.

Alfonso Cuaron’s semi-autobiographical film, about a domestic worker in 1970s Mexico, has won a string of prizes this awards season, further cementing its path to potential Oscar success.

On Sunday, the critically-acclaimed movie had four wins, including Cinematography and Film Not In The English Language.

Period drama The Favourite, in which Olivia Colman stars as Britain’s 18th century Queen Anne, won seven BAFTAs, including Outstanding British film, Original Screenplay, Production Design, Costume Design and Make Up and Hair.

Colman, who portrays the monarch as frail and tempestuous, won the Leading Actress category, a victory that had been expected by many. Her co-star Rachel Weisz scooped up the Supporting Actress prize, an award for which fellow The Favourite star Emma Stone was also nominated.

Rami Malek took the Leading Actor prize for his portrayal of late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, adding to his Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award wins for the role. He paid tribute to Mercury in his acceptance speech.

