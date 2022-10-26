Thank God Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn And Sidharth Malhotra Film Off to Slow Start, Earns Rs 9 Cr

Thank God, starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, has performed below expectations on its opening day. The film, directed by Indra Kumar, has only managed to collect around Rs 9 crore on Tuesday, according to early estimates. The film, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role, has earned way less than Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, which minted around Rs 15.25 crore on Day 1.

Both Ram Setu and Thank God were released on October 25, a day after Diwali. Thank God received mixed reviews upon its release from film critics. In News18 Showsha’s review, Sonil Dedhia wrote: “Thank God is an entertainer with its fair share of funny moments. If you are not looking for wisdom and rationale in a light-hearted entertainer, then this movie is definitely for you.” Talking about the performances, the review stated, “Ajay Devgn is hilarious and his expressions are spot on, thereby inducing maximum laughs. He is the catalyst for much of it, and he’s clearly the best man for that job. Coming from Shershaah, which was the biggest hit of his career, Sidharth had to prove himself again and he does it convincingly.”

Meanwhile, Sidharth, along with his Thank God co-star Rakul and director of the film Indra Kumar, was recently present in Delhi for the promotions of the movie. While speaking to the media, Sidharth revealed his Thank God moment and talked about his film clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



“Diwali has been historically a very festive time, even at the box office. This Diwali post-pandemic, we have 100 per cent occupancy and you don’t have to wear masks in theatres. So, I wish them very well. We all know Akshay paji and we all have worked with him and there is enough for people to go and watch the two films. We wish Ram Setu also good luck. Hoping that both the films will be celebrating and saying Thank God afterwards,” said Sidharth.

Read all the Latest Movies News here