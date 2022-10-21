Thank God Makers Change Ajay Devgn’s Character Name From Chitragupta to CG, Make 3 More Modifications

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh’s film Thank God has been embroiled in controversy even before its release. The trailer was dropped in September and ever since the film has landed in trouble for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Now, it is reported that the makers have made a couple of changes before the release. According to the reports, Ajay Devgn’s character’s name has been changed from Chitragupta to CJ.

“A new trailer of Thank God was released last week by the makers. It shows that Ajay Devgn is playing a character named CG. The makers felt it was wise to avoid addressing him as Chitragupta. Hence, they decided to use the initials CG. All dialogues where the word Chitragupta was mentioned were replaced with CG,” Bollywood Hungama quoted its source as saying.

The film has also been awarded a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with three modifications. A shot of visuals of offering a sweet to the idol of Lord Hanuman was replaced with a back shot angle. The name of a liquor brand was blurred and the disclaimer was modified and its time was increased so that the audience can read it properly, reports Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to list for urgent hearing a plea seeking a stay on the release of the film over alleged derogatory references to Lord Chitragupta. A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi listed the plea of Shri Chitragupta Welfare Trust for a hearing on November 1.

Thank God will have a box office clash with Ram Setu, which stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Akshay Kumar. Ram Setu is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 24.

