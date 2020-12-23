Thank You Beta: Govinda Responds to Varun's Birthday Wish Despite Fallout with David

Govinda celebrated his 57th birthday on December 21. The dancing star received a lot of wishes on social media on his birthday. Among them was a wish from Varun Dhawan, who is starring in the remake of Govinda's hit film Coolie No 1, that releases this week.

Varun shared a photo of Govinda with director David Dhawan on the sets of the original Coolie No 1 and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the OG Coolie No 1." Govinda reshared the Instagram story and replied, "Thank you Beta."

In case you are wondering why this is a little unusual, let us tell you, Govinda had a public fallout with David Dhawan and the two are not said to be on good terms. The actor and filmmaker duo had collaborated on 17 films before things went sour between them.

On the show Aap Ki Adalat Govinda had said, "After I left politics, I told my secretary to keep the phone speaker on, so that I could listen what he (David Dhawan) was saying. I heard David saying, Chi-Chi (Govinda’s nickname) is questioning a lot. He was telling my secretary, I do not want to work with Govinda anymore. Tell him to do some small bit roles. This shocked me and I decided never to work with him."

"After 4-5 months, I again rang him up just to find out if he would give me a guest appearance in his film. He then never rang me back. I am revealing this in public after so many years. I think he is under somebody's influence. I do not think he is that same David Dhawan whom I used to know," HT quoted him as saying on the show.