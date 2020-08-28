‘Thank You For Always Being a Constant In My Life,’ Sanjay Dutt Wishes Sister Priya Dutt on Her Birthday

Actor Sanjay Dutt today dropped a birthday wish for his sister Priya Dutt. In the birthday note, Sanjay called her a “constant” in his life. Sanjay on social media posted a picture with his sister, extending his greetings.

The actor took to Instagram to say, “Thank you for always being a constant in my life. I wish you all the happiness of the world. Happy Birthday @priyadutt”.

In the photo, the brother and sister can be seen showing victory signs with smiles on their face.

In the comment section, Sanjay’s wife Maanyata Dutt also wished Priya happy birthday along with two heart emojis.

Priya has accompanied Sanjay several times to hospital for treatment of an illness.

The actor is undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital, PTI reported on August 19 quoting Maanyata.

"For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital," the news agency quoted her as saying.

Maanyata stated that plans to take the actor abroad for treatment depends on COVID-19 situation.

Sanjay was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on August 8 after he complained of breathlessness.

On August 11, he took to Twitter to inform his fans that he was taking a “short break” from work for some medical treatment. The actor even urged his fans not to worry or unnecessarily speculate.