Thank You for Coming in Our Life: Kapil Sharma’s Adorable Note for Baby Son Trishaan on His 1st Birthday

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is very active on social media, where he often gives glimpses of his professional and personal life to his fans and followers. The comedy king is quite a loving father and many times he has posted pictures of his adorable kids from various festivities. Today, the comedian’s son Trishaan turned one and on the special occasion, Kapil took to his official Instagram account to post a special message for his little bundle of joy. Kapil posted a cute picture of his son along with a beautiful caption to make the day extra special. The toddler is looking adorably cute in the picture, in which he can be seen wearing a formal suit and bow tie along with big blue goggles.

In the caption, Kapil thanked his son for “coming into" his life and making it beautiful. The comedian also asked his fans and followers for their blessings as his baby son turned one.“Today is the first bday of my son #Trishaan need your love n blessings… happy bday my son… thank you for coming in our life n making it more beautiful god bless #happybirthday #Happybirthdaytrishaan,” Kapil captioned the post.

On December 12 in 2018, Kapil Sharma tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar, Punjab. The wedding celebrations were followed by an Anand Karaj ceremony the next day, and the couple also hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for all friends from the entertainment industry.

On December 10, 2019, the two welcomed their first child, a baby girl, whom they named Anayra, and Trishaan was born on February 1 last year. The comedian had announced Trishaan’s birth in an adorable tweet, where he informed the netizens that both the baby and the mother are healthy, and he thanked all his fans for their love, blessings, and prayers.

After his son’s birth, Kapil took paternity leave, post which he appeared on the comedy show that was revamped later. Meanwhile, on the work front, the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featured the Shark Tank India judges gracing the stage.

