GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Thank You for Love, Laughter: Anupam Kher to Kirron on 33rd Anniversary

Anupam has been busy shooting a new show titled New Amsterdam in the US.

News18.com

Updated:August 26, 2018, 7:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Thank You for Love, Laughter: Anupam Kher to Kirron on 33rd Anniversary
Anupam has been busy shooting a new show titled New Amsterdam in the US.
Loading...
Veteran actor Anupam Kher, on his 33rd wedding anniversary with actress-politician Kirron Kher on Sunday, said they have had a "solid journey" together.

"Happy 33rd anniversary dearest Kirron. Thank you for your love and laughter. Thank you for your grace. It has been a great journey of ups and downs. But it has been a solid one. Many more to come. Chandigarh is lucky to have you as its MP. Mumbai misses you," Anupam tweeted.




Anupam has been busy shooting a new show titled New Amsterdam in the US.

(With IANS inputs)

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...