Thank You for Love, Laughter: Anupam Kher to Kirron on 33rd Anniversary

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, on his 33rd wedding anniversary with actress-politician Kirron Kher on Sunday, said they have had a "solid journey" together."Happy 33rd anniversary dearest Kirron. Thank you for your love and laughter. Thank you for your grace. It has been a great journey of ups and downs. But it has been a solid one. Many more to come. Chandigarh is lucky to have you as its MP. Mumbai misses you," Anupam tweeted.Anupam has been busy shooting a new show titled New Amsterdam in the US.(With IANS inputs)