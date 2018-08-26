English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Thank You for Love, Laughter: Anupam Kher to Kirron on 33rd Anniversary
Anupam has been busy shooting a new show titled New Amsterdam in the US.
Veteran actor Anupam Kher, on his 33rd wedding anniversary with actress-politician Kirron Kher on Sunday, said they have had a "solid journey" together.
"Happy 33rd anniversary dearest Kirron. Thank you for your love and laughter. Thank you for your grace. It has been a great journey of ups and downs. But it has been a solid one. Many more to come. Chandigarh is lucky to have you as its MP. Mumbai misses you," Anupam tweeted.
(With IANS inputs)
Happy 33rd Anniversary dearest Kirron. Thank you for your love and laughter. Thank you for your grace. It has been a great journey of ups & downs. But it has been a solid one. Many more to come. 🌺 Chandigarh is lucky to have you as it’s MP @KirronKherBJP ji.👍 Mumbai misses you. pic.twitter.com/ZEgdMoZMIG— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 25, 2018
