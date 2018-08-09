GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Thank You for Preserving Us: Priyanka Pens an Emotional Note for Mom Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra spent an emotional night at home and thanked her mother for preserving the memories.

IANS

Updated:August 9, 2018, 2:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Thank You for Preserving Us: Priyanka Pens an Emotional Note for Mom Madhu Chopra
Image: Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra
Loading...
Actress Priyanka Chopra says she spent an "emotional night" at her mother Madhu Chopra's home.

"Emotional night today at my mom's house. Full of memories... reminders of every victory and heartbreak. She has kept everything," Priyanka tweeted on Wednesday night.




The actress thanked her mother for preserving the memories. "It is like a museum of our family's life. Love you ma. Thank you for preserving us," she said.

On the work front, Priyanka has started shooting for National Award winning director Shonali Bose's upcoming film The Sky Is Pink with actors Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: PM Narendra Modi's Full Speech in Rajya Sabha

Watch: PM Narendra Modi's Full Speech in Rajya Sabha

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...