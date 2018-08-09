English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Thank You for Preserving Us: Priyanka Pens an Emotional Note for Mom Madhu Chopra
Priyanka Chopra spent an emotional night at home and thanked her mother for preserving the memories.
Image: Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra
Loading...
Actress Priyanka Chopra says she spent an "emotional night" at her mother Madhu Chopra's home.
"Emotional night today at my mom's house. Full of memories... reminders of every victory and heartbreak. She has kept everything," Priyanka tweeted on Wednesday night.
The actress thanked her mother for preserving the memories. "It is like a museum of our family's life. Love you ma. Thank you for preserving us," she said.
On the work front, Priyanka has started shooting for National Award winning director Shonali Bose's upcoming film The Sky Is Pink with actors Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.
Also Watch
"Emotional night today at my mom's house. Full of memories... reminders of every victory and heartbreak. She has kept everything," Priyanka tweeted on Wednesday night.
Emotional night today at my moms house. Full of memories.. reminders of every victory and heartbreak..She’s kept everything. It’s like a museum of our family’s life. Love you MA. Thank you for preserving us. @madhuchopra ❤️— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 8, 2018
The actress thanked her mother for preserving the memories. "It is like a museum of our family's life. Love you ma. Thank you for preserving us," she said.
On the work front, Priyanka has started shooting for National Award winning director Shonali Bose's upcoming film The Sky Is Pink with actors Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Mi A2 Review: Android One Makes Another Swoop
- Vivo Freedom Carnival Sale, Day 3: How to Get Vivo Nex And V9 Priced at Rs 44990 For Rs 1947
- All-New Suzuki Jimny Vs Jeep Compass: Compact SUV Spec Comparison 2018 - Specs, Price and Features
- Mahindra XUV500 Prefacelift Model Available at Rs 1 Lakh Discount, Ssyangyong Rexton at Rs 4.5 Lakh
- Pradhan: Ishant Sharma, the Lizard That Adapted to Survive a Hurricane
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...