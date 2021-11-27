‘Thank You for This Journey’: Janhvi Kapoor Wraps Milli With Father Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, with a heart full, wraps up another film. Every film bears cherished memories and Milli for Janhvi will always be special. Given it's her first film with father-producer Boney Kapoor, it is understandable that the actress is filled with gratitude. On Instagram, she summed up her experience of working on the film alongside a few behind-the-scenes snippets. Janhvi, who is counting her blessings, wrote, “My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, it feels so cool to say that.”

She expressed that only now she understood what everyone meant when they said that her father gives his heart and soul to each film he takes up. However, Janhvi underlined “that isn’t the only reason this film is so special to me.”

The note of gratitude continued as Janhvi expressed her awe of working with “someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema like Mathukutty Xavier,” director of Milli. “Thank you Noble Thomas for your guidance and patience,” added the actress.

“I hope you guys feel the same way when you see the film! And I hope we make you proud papa. Thank you for this journey,” she signed off. Janhvi’s cousin, Shanaya Kapoor and designer Manish Malhotra reacted to the post with red hearts in the comments section. Janhvi’s Milli co-star Sunny Kaushal commented, “Bestest times.”

Earlier this month, Janhvi revealed her “Milli mid shoot shenanigans,” in a hilarious clip. The post went crazy viral and saw some of the best reactions from the team, and Janhvi’s family and friends. Her younger sister Khushi replied “Why are we related? I’m scared.” Another ROFL comment came from actor Arjun who wrote, “I mean I am officially not meeting you till 2022 now. Aksa gang was less scary than you going solo.” “Yup! The first video! Acing the transitions,” expressed Sunny.

The Hindi remake of Mollywood film Helen, Milli also stars Manoj Pahwa.

