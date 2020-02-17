'Thank You John Cena,' Says Bigg Boss 13 Runner-up Asim Riaz

Reality show Bigg Boss Season 13’s first runner up Asim Riaz took to Instagram to thank and express gratitude towards noted America wrestler John Cena for his support.

He wrote, “Thank you @johncena for the support. I am speechless when I saw you shared my picture on your instagram. Huge Huge fan sir! Respect!”

Since being shared, Asim’s post has got around 5 lakh likes. In the past John had shared Asim’s picture on his Instagram account, seemingly to extend his support for the contestant to win the reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Apart from the noted wrestler and actor, the Hollywood film Fast and Furious 9 too gave a shout out to the Bigg Boss runner up.

Earlier, Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana too had shared a screenshot saying that WWE star John Cena had begun following her and Asim Riaz on Twitter. Himanshi wrote, “This is second time, pehle Paris Hilton or ye mujhe ab pata laga. My favourite WWE star following me on Twitter and Asim (Riaz) ko bhi.”

Meanwhile, quite a few celebrities came out in Asim’s support after he did not win the Bigg Boss title. Model Actor Gauhar Khan took to micro blogging site Twitter to share her displeasure.

The Bigg Boss 7 winner wrote, “Truly the qualities that a winner should’ve possessed, were in ASIM ! His journey video said it all ! #MyWinnerASIM”

Truly the qualities that a winner should’ve possessed , were in ASIM ! His journey video said it all ! #MyWinnerASIM ...... — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 15, 2020

Actor Sidharth Shukla has bagged this season’s Bigg Boss trophy along with the prize money of Rs 40 Lakh.

