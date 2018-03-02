Thank You Mumbai Police For Being By Our Side, Writes Anil Kapoor

We all are with you and your entire family in this moment of grief. https://t.co/px2flV9gIF — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 1, 2018

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Thursday expressed his gratitude to the Mumbai Police for standing by his family's side and efficiently managing the crowd at late actor Sridevi's funeral.Anil took to Twitter and thanked his friends and well-wishers for letting the family grieve in peace. "As we mourn, Im deeply thankful to our friends and well-wishers who have formed a protective circle around us so we can grieve in peace...""I would specially like to thank the Mumbai Police for being by our side through it all and making sure we got the space and privacy we needed, to do what was necessary. Thank you for your prayers and understanding," he added.Mumbai Police was quick to reciprocate the gesture and said, "We all are with you and your entire family in this moment of grief" via a tweet.Sridevi breathed her last on February 24 in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding and was cremated with full state honours. Monikered Indian cinema's first woman superstar, Sridevi is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and their two daughters Jahnvi and Khushi.