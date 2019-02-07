LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Thank You, Next: Ariana Grande not Performing at Grammys After Feeling 'Insulted' by Producers

Ariana Grande has reportedly pulled out of Grammys performance after disagreements with producers over which songs she would perform.

News18.com

Updated:February 7, 2019, 11:16 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Thank You, Next: Ariana Grande not Performing at Grammys After Feeling 'Insulted' by Producers
Image credits: Reuters
Loading...
Ariana Grande has reportedly pulled out of Grammys performance after disagreements with producers over which songs she would perform. According to Variety, Grande felt "insulted" when producers initially refused to allow her to perform her current single and chart-topping song, 7 Rings.

According to sources close to the situation, not only Grande won’t be performing at the ceremony, she will not even be attending it even though she has two nominations this year: Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.

The producers eventually reached a compromise that 7 Rings would be part of a medley, but she would have to play the second song of Academy's choosing. Grande was not pleased with that compromise, as a source told Variety "such stipulations were not imposed on other performers at the show."

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Post Malone and Cardi B are leading the nominations list with maximum nods.

Lamar's All the Stars is up for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year, among six others. Drake's Scorpion and Carlile's By the Way, I Forgive You got Album of the Year nods alongside Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy, H.E.R.'s eponymous album, Post, Malone's Beerbongs and Bentleys, Janelle Monae's Dirty Computer, Kacey Musgraves's Golden Hour and the Black Panther soundtrack.

Lady Gaga has received five nominations.

The 61st Grammy Awards will be held on February 10.

Follow @news18movies for more



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram