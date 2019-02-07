English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thank You, Next: Ariana Grande not Performing at Grammys After Feeling 'Insulted' by Producers
Ariana Grande has reportedly pulled out of Grammys performance after disagreements with producers over which songs she would perform.
Image credits: Reuters
Loading...
Ariana Grande has reportedly pulled out of Grammys performance after disagreements with producers over which songs she would perform. According to Variety, Grande felt "insulted" when producers initially refused to allow her to perform her current single and chart-topping song, 7 Rings.
According to sources close to the situation, not only Grande won’t be performing at the ceremony, she will not even be attending it even though she has two nominations this year: Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.
The producers eventually reached a compromise that 7 Rings would be part of a medley, but she would have to play the second song of Academy's choosing. Grande was not pleased with that compromise, as a source told Variety "such stipulations were not imposed on other performers at the show."
Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Post Malone and Cardi B are leading the nominations list with maximum nods.
Lamar's All the Stars is up for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year, among six others. Drake's Scorpion and Carlile's By the Way, I Forgive You got Album of the Year nods alongside Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy, H.E.R.'s eponymous album, Post, Malone's Beerbongs and Bentleys, Janelle Monae's Dirty Computer, Kacey Musgraves's Golden Hour and the Black Panther soundtrack.
Lady Gaga has received five nominations.
The 61st Grammy Awards will be held on February 10.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
According to sources close to the situation, not only Grande won’t be performing at the ceremony, she will not even be attending it even though she has two nominations this year: Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.
The producers eventually reached a compromise that 7 Rings would be part of a medley, but she would have to play the second song of Academy's choosing. Grande was not pleased with that compromise, as a source told Variety "such stipulations were not imposed on other performers at the show."
Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Post Malone and Cardi B are leading the nominations list with maximum nods.
Lamar's All the Stars is up for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year, among six others. Drake's Scorpion and Carlile's By the Way, I Forgive You got Album of the Year nods alongside Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy, H.E.R.'s eponymous album, Post, Malone's Beerbongs and Bentleys, Janelle Monae's Dirty Computer, Kacey Musgraves's Golden Hour and the Black Panther soundtrack.
Lady Gaga has received five nominations.
The 61st Grammy Awards will be held on February 10.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here is How Vicky Kaushal Film Uri's Popular 'How's the Josh' Phrase Came to Life
- Skype Gets AI Background Blur Feature For Video Calls; No Need to Tidy up Your Room Now
- 'Not a Single Person Got Up to Go to Pee,' Say Russo Brothers After Avengers Endgame Test Screening
- Game of Thrones Season 8: HBO Releases First Photos from Final Chapter & Winter is Truly Here!
- TRAI Expects Channel Prices to Reduce, as it Refutes Report Which Confirms Cable And DTH Bills Have Gone up
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results