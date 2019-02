Thank You, Next: Ariana Grande not Performing at Grammys After Feeling 'Insulted' by Producers

Ariana Grande has reportedly pulled out of Grammys performance after disagreements with producers over which songs she would perform. According to Variety, Grande felt "insulted" when producers initially refused to allow her to perform her current single and chart-topping song, 7 Rings.According to sources close to the situation, not only Grande won’t be performing at the ceremony, she will not even be attending it even though she has two nominations this year: Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.The producers eventually reached a compromise that 7 Rings would be part of a medley, but she would have to play the second song of Academy's choosing. Grande was not pleased with that compromise, as a source told Variety "such stipulations were not imposed on other performers at the show."Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Post Malone and Cardi B are leading the nominations list with maximum nods.Lamar's All the Stars is up for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year, among six others. Drake's Scorpion and Carlile's By the Way, I Forgive You got Album of the Year nods alongside Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy, H.E.R.'s eponymous album, Post, Malone's Beerbongs and Bentleys, Janelle Monae's Dirty Computer, Kacey Musgraves's Golden Hour and the Black Panther soundtrack.Lady Gaga has received five nominations.The 61st Grammy Awards will be held on February 10.Follow @news18movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.