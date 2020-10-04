Thankful to Fans Who Always Stood by Me, Says Bobby Deol on 25 Years in Bollywood

Mumbai: Bobby Deol’s journey in Bollywood is not the one without ups and downs, but the actor, who completes 25 years in Hindi cinema on Monday, says he is grateful to his fans for being a constant support through thick and thin. Son of Bollywood veteran Dharmendra, the actor made a promising lead debut with Rajkumar Santoshi’s “Barsaat” opposite another star child Twinkle Khanna in 1995. As a child actor, he played the younger version of his father’s character Dharam in Manmohan Desai’s 1977 hit “Dharam-Veer”. Post “Barsaat”, Deol went on to give hits like “Gupt”, “Soldier”, “Ajnabee”, and “Humraaz”. After a lull phase in the late 2000s and early 2010s,the actor saw a revival with the success of multi-starrers like “Race 3” and “Housefull 4”. Deol, who made his digital debut this year with the Netflix film “Class of ’83” and followed it with the MX Original Series “Aashram”, said he is looking forward to being around for another 25 years.

Describing his journey as “not perfect but wonderful”, the 51-year-old actor said the boom in the OTT space has been a career turnaround for him. “Nothing is perfect, you make wrong choices. You can never decide when you choose a project whether it will be a big hit or not. This new chapter of my life is going well. “I am part of the OTT platform and it has been very successful for me. People have appreciated my work in ‘Class of 83’ and ‘Aashram’. I am thankful to my fans, who always stood by me,” Deol told .