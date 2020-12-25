Thanking Fans, Shehnaaz Gill Says 2020 has Been a Milestone Year for Her

Punjabi actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill has said that the year 2020 has been a milestone for her.

"2020 has been a milestone for me. A young girl of Punjab have come this far and today coz of your love and honor, my hashtag on Instagram has crossed 2 million. I have absolutely no words to thank you enough. I am and will always be a forever fan of #Shehnaazians," Shehnaaz tweeted on Thursday night.

Shehnaaz gained massive fandom with her stint in "Bigg Boss 13", which concluded in January 2020. Her chemistry with the show's winner Sidharth Shukla was loved and the two even had a hashtag #SidNaaz trending on social media. They brought back the chemistry when Sidharth and Shehnaaz featured in the music video of the song "Shona Shona" by Tony Kakkar.

"SidNaaz Craze" trended on Twitter as fans went gushing over a viral video of the two leaving their hotel and stepping into a car for the airport. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz returned to Mumbai from a trip to Punjab.

Fans of the two stars shared the video and photographs while showering love on the screen couple.

Shehnaaz also featured in the music video of Arjun Kanungo's new song. Titled "Waada hai", the song is sung and composed by Kanungo and has lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.